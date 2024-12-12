Steve Smith on how well Bryce Young has handled the pressure of high expectations
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been dealing with an intense amount of pressure since he entered the NFL. The number one overall pick in virtually any draft always does. Young had perhaps more pressure than most, and Steve Smith, a former Panther, said that it's taken some time and a benching, but Young has managed it well.
The former Panthers star believes the benching was good for Bryce Young. Smith said, "It wasn't like he wasn't coming to work on time, he wasn't running the streets, he wasn't out here with 19 baby mamas. The maturity for Bryce Young to be able to handle all of the rollercoaster emotions that he's had to deal with because he's the first overall pick, because he won the Heisman, because he did such a such a great job at Alabama and all of a sudden, none of that translated to success."
"Looked bad," the former wide receiver said. Not he's going toe-to-toe with Jalen Hurts... with the MVP Patrick Mahomes. It was nothing with him. It was the lack of support that he was just thrown into." Young has returned from the bench with confidence, and that has helped him handle the extreme pressure both from an organization and from opposing defenses.
Smith didn't even mention that the Panthers virtually traded everything they have to select Young, which only adds to the pressure. Young had to be the savior of a totally lost franchise, and that was impossible for a while.
