Panthers GM's comments imply he's unwilling to make crucial move

In most cases, it's perfectly fine to move on from something even if you invested in it heavily. To continue trying and failing to make it work because of the investment is the sunk cost fallacy.

In some instances, it works out. The Carolina Panthers continued to try to make Bryce Young work after sending an insane haul to get him, and after three full seasons, it looks like it has worked. That doesn't have to always be the case.

In the case of the first-round draft pick that followed Young in 2024, the Panthers invested a good bit in Xavier Legette, but it's clearly not working. Despite that, GM Dan Morgan sounds like an exec unwilling to pull the plug yet.

Dan Morgan sounds unwilling to move on from Xavier Legette

The Carolina Panthers traded the 33rd and 141st picks to the Buffalo Bills for the 32nd pick and a sixth-rounder in 2024. They picked Xavier Legette with that pick for two reasons.

First, they felt he could be Bryce Young's WR1. He likely would've fallen, but the Panthers made the deal to get him in round one so they could have the fifth-year option. In a sense, it's not surprising that they don't want to move on.

However, in two years, it's become clear that Legette isn't working out here. He couldn't surpass Adam Thielen in year one. Tetairoa McMillan came in as WR1, but Legette lost his WR2 role to Jalen Coker, a UDFA.

GM Dan Morgan, who made the Legette pick his very first after being promoted to general manager, isn't ready to move on, even though he should be.

“We’re all so quick to judge these guys. And maybe they’re not developing as quick as the outside wants. But I think you’ve gotta be patient with these guys. I think you’ve gotta let ’em develop, you’ve gotta let ’em grow,” he said via The Athletic.

He was speaking about Legette, the first-round pick that year, and Trevin Wallace, a third-rounder. They sandwiched Jonathon Brooks, who has played three games in two years thanks to torn ACLs. As for Wallace and Legette, he's not ready to call it.

“Trevin’s still 22 years old. Xavier, it took him till his senior year to really start developing and coming into his own at South Carolina. So I think we take a patient approach with those guys," he said.

The Panthers should probably let Legette go somewhere and get anything they can for him. It would be better for the Panthers and the wide receiver. However, Morgan isn't ready to do that, and by the time he is, it might be too late.

