NFL draft analyst changes his mind about being wrong about Panthers QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young had his fair share of criticism during his rookie year and into the first two starts of this year. Heralded as one of the biggest busts of all time, Young and the Carolina Panthers were the absolute laughingstock of the entire NFL. Pundits, analysts, and executives piled on. Some, including Mike Renner, have walked back their takes in the wake of a stretch of brilliant play.
Bryce Young convinces NFL draft analyst
Pre-draft, Bryce Young was the darling of the NFL. He was arguably the consensus number one overall pick, and he would have gone no lower than second overall if not. Everyone loved him as a prospect despite his size and lack of physicality.
That included CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner. He loved Young pre-draft, but eventually said after his horrid two-game stretch this year that his "pre-draft evaluation of Bryce Young was incorrect." On Monday, he walked that back, saying, "I may have been wrong about being wrong about Bryce Young."
Renner was particularly high on Young before the draft, believing him to be a skilled off-platform player capable of making plays in spite of his stature. Lately, he's shown an innate ability for that, and he's at least convinced Renner to reconsider that his initial take might have been spot on. That's great news considering how things have gone in Young's short career so far.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jalen Coker deserves a much bigger role when he returns to lineup
Panthers get worst possible news on rookie RB Jonathon Brooks
Xavier Legette gets called out by Panthers coach Dave Canales
NFL power rankings: Panthers keep climbing despite another loss