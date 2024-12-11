All Panthers

NFL draft analyst changes his mind about being wrong about Panthers QB Bryce Young

Bryce Young might have convinced someone to change their mind.

Zach Roberts

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Bryce Young had his fair share of criticism during his rookie year and into the first two starts of this year. Heralded as one of the biggest busts of all time, Young and the Carolina Panthers were the absolute laughingstock of the entire NFL. Pundits, analysts, and executives piled on. Some, including Mike Renner, have walked back their takes in the wake of a stretch of brilliant play.

Bryce Young convinces NFL draft analyst

Pre-draft, Bryce Young was the darling of the NFL. He was arguably the consensus number one overall pick, and he would have gone no lower than second overall if not. Everyone loved him as a prospect despite his size and lack of physicality.

That included CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner. He loved Young pre-draft, but eventually said after his horrid two-game stretch this year that his "pre-draft evaluation of Bryce Young was incorrect." On Monday, he walked that back, saying, "I may have been wrong about being wrong about Bryce Young."

Renner was particularly high on Young before the draft, believing him to be a skilled off-platform player capable of making plays in spite of his stature. Lately, he's shown an innate ability for that, and he's at least convinced Renner to reconsider that his initial take might have been spot on. That's great news considering how things have gone in Young's short career so far.

