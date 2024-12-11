Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys: NFL experts make picks for Week 15 matchup
After facing three tough nuts in a row (and nearly cracking all of them) the Carolina Panthers are finally getting a bit of a break this week when they host the Dallas Cowboys. While Dallas had won 12 games three years in a row, the 2024 season has been an off-note for the 'Boys, who come into Week 15 with a 5-8 record and Dak Prescott on season-ending injured reserve. For the first time in two years, the Panthers are actually favored to win, according to the oddsmakers.
Let's see what the NFL experts around the web have to say about this matchup. Here's a quick review of their picks for this week.
Panthers-Cowboys Week 15 picks
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Cowboys 20, Panthers 17
"The Cowboys are still playing hard for Mike McCarthy, and they can use this spot to get Rico Dowdle going in the running game to take pressure off Cooper Rush. The Panthers will also have a ton of trouble covering the tight ends and CeeDeee Lamb, while Bryce Young sees some pressure from Micah Parsons & Co."
Bll Bender, The Sporting News: Cowboys 28, Panthers 24
"The Cowboys are working off a short week. Carolina has three straight one-score losses since its bye week. Bryce Young has just one interception and three sacks in those games, but there will be more pressure coming from the Cowboys. These are the two worst run defenses in the league this season, meaning Young and Cooper Rush should both be comfortable."
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Cowboys 20, Panthers 17
"The Panthers are favored here as they've played well the past few weeks. Bryce Young is getting better. The question for Dallas is how focused it will be after that tough home loss to the Bengals. I think the Cowboys will be, and I think Micah Parsons and the defense will play well."
Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network: Panthers 23, Cowboys 21
"This game has a real coin-flip feel to it. Regarding metrics, there has been very little between the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers in recent weeks. Both have had their woes on defense, but neither has an offense that you would want to trust."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Panthers 23, Cowboys 20
"The Panthers have lost their last three games to the Chiefs, Buccaneers and Eagles by a combined 12 points. Bryce Young and company will get back in the win column against the Cowboys."
Our Panthers-Cowboys pick
As you can see, there's no consensus on who will win this one. That's understandable to some extent, as neither team has been setting the NFL on fire of late. However, we believe that these Panthers are playing better ball overall right now. Yes, they've lost three straight, but all three games were one play away from a win. Meanwhile, since Cooper Rush took over at quarterback the Cowboys have only beaten one quality team (the Giants don't count). Both teams can't stop the run, so we should expect Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dawdle to go off, but Bryce Young gives the Panthers the advantage - so long as they can keep Micah Parsons in check. Panthers 30, Cowboys 24.
