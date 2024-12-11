Bryce Young takes big jump in NFL quarterback power rankings for Week 15
Last week when we checked in on where folks are ranking Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young compared to other starters around the NFL, we were disappointed with what we found. One list had Young ranked as low as 28th in the league. Needless to say, that's far too low for Young after this recent surge in his development.
Young continues to throw the ball at a high level, even if his traditional numbers don't suggest it. It's only a matter of time before folks begin to realize that Young can actually thrive in the NFL, and it seems the narrative is finally starting to change. In a new batch of quarterback power rankings from Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports, Bryce Young comes in at 20, up five spots from last week.
CBS on ranking Bryce Young QB20
"Say hello to the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft. For weeks now, Young has accumulated confidence, to the point he's actively elevating a so-so setup. The Panthers have juice due to his poise."
You need only watch the way that Young is scrambling these days to see how much his confidence has grown compared to early this season and as a rookie. Young may have "little legs" according to Rob Gronkowski, but they are fast and now Young is showing the fearlessness needed to use them when he sees an opening to run.
As for his arm, Young has been one of the game's most-aggressive and accurate downfield throwers since he returned to the lineup. While he is still missing at a rate that's a little too high it's no longer a lopsided kind of dynamic. Young's ugly interception before halftime against the Eagles stood out so much precisely because he hadn't made a glaring mistake like that in a long time - at least since his last game prior to getting benched early in the year.
Overall, Young is making far better decisions, throwing with anticipation and showing a consistent ability to create when the play breaks down. His offensive line is strong and head coachDave Canales has real chops as a play-caller, so the last piece of the puzzle is finding a few more pass-catchers. Young needs two more good wide receivers and another capable tight end wouldn't hurt, either.
If the Panthers can get Young those upgrades and he continues to grow during the offseason he might be a legit above-average starting quarterback by the time the 2025 NFL season begins.
