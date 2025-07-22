Underrated FA acquisition billed player to watch at Panthers training camp
The Carolina Panthers invested a ton of money into their defense this offseason with the obvious aim of improving a unit that was among the NFL's worst in 2024.
One of the most significant moves was the signing of veteran defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, who inked a three-year, $21 million deal with the Panthers in free agency.
A former fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, Brown started in 30 of the 49 games he played in over four years with Los Angeles. In 2024, he played in all 17 games (16 starts) and tallied 44 tackles (four for loss), one QB hit and three pressures.
In an article previewing Panthers training camp, which is set to begin this week, ESPN's David Newton named Brown one of the players to watch in Carolina.
"Carolina was horrid against the run in 2024, giving up a league-worst 179.8 yards a game," Newton wrote. "The return of Pro Bowl DE Derrick Brown, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, will help. Bobby Brown (6-foot-4, 332 pounds) will help everyone with his ability to take up blockers."
The Panthers needed a major shot in the arm in their run defense after sporting the NFL's worst in 2024. Carolina gave up 179.8 rushing yards per contest last season.
While Brown doesn't offer much in the way of a pass-rusher (he has just 0.5 sacks in his career), he should be able to help with Carolina's run defense.
Not only does his immense size allow him to clog running lanes, he also sported a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 67.6 last season, ranking 27th among interior defensive linemen.
With Derrick Brown also back in the mix after an injury-shortened season, the Panthers will have a formidable duo up the middle to stuff the run. Brown posted a 90.0 run defense grade in 2023, ranking second among interior defensive linemen.
