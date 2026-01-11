Carolina Panthers studs & duds from a devastating playoff loss to LA Rams

The Carolina Panthers very nearly had the 2025 Los Angeles Rams' number. Just a handful of weeks after upsetting the Rams in the regular season, they almost managed to do it again, today in the Wild Card round.

Despite several sloppy mistakes and some questionable coaching calls, Bryce Young and the Panthers battled and made it interesting late. However, they were unable to finish the Rams off, ultimately losing by a score of 34-31 to end their season.

Here are your studs and duds from Carolina's devastating Wild Card loss.

Stud: Panthers fans

Whether it was their first playoff game in eight years or the presence of Cam Newton, Carolina fans brought their A-game today, showing out and creating a raucous environment. Over 73,000 very loud and energetic Panthers faithful did their part to make it tough on the Rams.

Stud: QB Bryce Young

Despite facing tremendous pressure from start to finish both literally and figuratively, Bryce Young put in another gutsy peformance and gave his team a legitimate chance to in. Young used his legs for 15 yards and a massive touchdown. With his arm Young got hot again in the fourth quarter, lighting up LA's defense in what turned into a late shootout. Young finished the afternoon 21/40 for 246 yards, one touchdown, one pick and a 71.2 passer rating.

Dud: Panthers offensive line

Injuries are a part of life in the NFL, so you can only give Carolina's front line so much slack for losing left tackle Ickey Ekwonu and right guard Robert Hunt - although Hunt did later return. Any way you slice it, they did an awful job of keeping Young clean in the pocket - making every dropback an adventure. In the end, the Rams put up two sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Dud: Trevor Etienne

Every single possession in a game like this is critical, which amplifies every mistake. While they weren't bad all game, a couple individual errors from Etienne could have cost the Panthers two possessions. as he muffed one punt and almost bobbled another. The Panthers need to find another return specialist to replace Etienne next season.

Stud: WRs Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker

As Xavier Legette was Xavier Legetting, Tetairoa McMillan at least came through and held up his end of the bargain. The consensus favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year caught of five of seven targets, putting up 81 receiving yards.

Carolina's new WR2 Jalen Coker wasn't perfect, as shorting one of his routes resulted in an interception. However, Coker more than made up for it with several other huge plays, totaling a new career-high 134 yards.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Stud: TE Tommy Tremble

Tight ends have offered very little for this Carolina offense in the passing game in the post-Greg Olsen era. That's been changing recently, though - and the trend continued, today. Tommy Tremble was a regular contributor for Young, catching all three targets for 22 receiving yards.

Dud: Dave Canales

Going for it on 4th and 1 on the first possession in his own territory was an admirably ballsy move, but also brings to attention the fact that this team still had no sneak package in Week 19. Trailing by 10 points later in the game, Canales elected to punt from a better spot on the field. The whole thing makes you wonder what Canales' thought process is in these situations, or if he has any real guide to go by at all.

Stud: LB Isaiah Simmons

It seems Isaiah Simmons was destined to be a Panther, after all. The former Clemson star took a circuitous route to Charlotte, but delivered a huge game at just the right moment. Simmons made some great stops on special teams, including a blocked punt.

Stud: DT Derrick Brown

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) signs autographs before the game in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No Pro Bowl trip, no All-Pro nomination, no problem. The Panthers' best player continued doing what he does best every single week all year, and the season finale was no exception. Derrick Brown helped plug up the Rams' run game, totaling five tackles and a QB hit.

Stud: CB Mike Jackson

Carolina's most-underrated competitor also had a strong game to finish the season. Cornerback Mike Jackson played tight coverage throughout and had a big force-out on Davante Adams. Jackson finished the afternoon with three tackles, four PBUs and a clutch interception.

Dud: S Nick Scott

As has been the case all season, the Rams zeroed in on Carolina's weakest link in the secondary, safety Nick Scott. In addition to giving up several deep completions, Scott's brutal helmet-to-helmet penalty on Davante Adams in the third quarter was a devastating mistake. An upgrade at this spot absolutely has to be on the menu this offseason.

