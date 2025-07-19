Carolina Panthers' sleeper pick shares rookie goals with Shannon Sharpe, Ochocinco
Tetairoa McMillan has taken about 90% of the oxygen in the conversation about the Carolina Panthers' 2025 draft class. The rest has gone to Day 2 edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. That doesn't leave a whole lot for the rest, but what little Day 3 hype there has been mostly has gone to sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. out of Colorado.
There's good cause for that sleeper excitement, too - as Horn has a good case to be the fastest player on Carolina's roster this year. As a rookie Horn will likely have to keep his expectatins both ambitious and realistic - and it sounds like that's the case.
Here's what he shared with Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco on their podcast about his goals.
Jimmy Horn Jr. on rookie year goals
250 yards might seem like a low bar to clear, but keep in mind that at best Horn will be the fifth wide receiver in the rotation and is unlikely to see a lot of targets from Bryce Young. One touchdown and no drops is the kind of thing you'd expect to hear from a long-time vet who's just happy to contribute positively in some way for a team - and it speaks to Horn's maturity.
It's necessary, because during his time at Colorado, Horn was one of Shedeur Sanders' top targets, totaling over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two seasons. At least for now, Horn will have to make an impact as a return specialist - where he thrived in college.
All together between two years at South Florida and two at Colorado he totaled 716 kick return yards and a touchdown to go with 90 punt return yards on 14 attempts.
