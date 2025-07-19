Cam Newton explains why he excluded Jalen Hurts from his top-10 NFL QB list
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton came out with a list of the league's top 10 quarterbacks on his most recent 4th & 1 podcast. We think he nailed the right names and for the most part got the order exactly right, as well.
If anybody has cause to gripe though it would probably be Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts, who's coming off a Super Bowl win but didn't make the cut. Newton didn't just leave Hurts out for no reason, though. Cam followed up with a clip explaining why Hurts was excluded, namely having a ton of talent around him. Watch.
Cam Newton breaks down Jalen Hurts snub
These are all good points. To review, Hurts is playing behind the best offensive line in the NFL. He also has a top-two running back sharing the backfield with him, a great tight end and two top-10 wide recevers lined up outside.
It's not hard to imagine Newton being envious of that kind of supporting cast - because when he won the league's MVP award he had exactly none of that going for him - with the exception of having Greg Olsen at tight end.
All that being said, the context should not diminish what Hurts brings to the table. He is one of the NFL's best rushing quarterbacks and the stats suggest that when he airs it out a lot the Eagles are even better than when they're running the ball down your throat.
In other words, it's fair to keep Hurts out of your top 10 - but at worst he should be no lower than No. 12 or No. 13 overall.
