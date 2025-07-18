Cam Newton nails list of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks going into 2025
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has only been a member of the media for a little over a year since starting his 4th & 1 podcast. However, he's quickly gotten into a rhythm and is learning fast how to share sharp takes while being entertaining at the same time.
As you might expect, Newton is particularly adept at analyzing which quarterbacks are currently the best in the league, having climbed to the top of that mountain himself when he peaked in 2015. A lot of former NFL players have some bizarre and terrible rankings in this department, but Newton's QB rankings are right on.
Here's Cam's list of the league's top-10 quarterbacks going into the 2025 season:
10. Baker Mayfield - Buccaneers
9. Justin Herbert - Chargers
8. C.J. Stroud - Texans
7. Jayden Daniels - Commanders
6. Jared Goff - Lions
5. Matt Stafford - Rams
4. Joe Burrow - Bengals
3. Patrick Mahomes - Chiefs
2. Lamar Jackson - Ravens
1. Josh Allen - Bills
You can watch the full segment from his podcast below:
This is about as close to 100% accurate as we have seen any analyst get this offseason. The top three are interchangeable but anyone who doesn't have Allen, Mahomes and Jackson in those spots doesn't know what they're talking about. Burrow is where he should be, as is Matt Stafford - and Newton is literally the only one we've seen putting Stafford in the top five.
Our only mild disagreements are the placements of Jared Goff - who is still erratic at times but on his good days he's easily top 10 - and Herbert - who was consensus top five just a couple years ago and should probably be just a little higher. Otherwise, we have no beef whatsoever with this list.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ new nose tackle named among players who will shape 2025 season
Why drafting Tetairoa McMillan was the Panthers' best move this offseason
Cam Newton responds to criticism from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark
NFL pundit proposes Carolina Panthers trade for a real weapon at tight end