What Time Will Julius Peppers Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame?
This afternoon, Julius Peppers will become the first draft pick in Carolina Panthers' history to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Peppers spent ten years with the organization in two stints (2002-09, 2017-18) and finished his career fourth all-time in sacks with 159.5. In addition, Peppers tallied 719 tackles, 186 QB hits, 175 tackles for loss, 52 forced fumbles, 21 fumble recoveries, and 11 interceptions.
The Wilson, North Carolina native and UNC alum was the 2022 PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year, the 2002 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and earned All-Pro status three times along with nine Pro Bowl selections.
Those joining Peppers in this year's class include defensive end Dwight Freeney, linebacker Patrick Willis, linebacker Randy Gradishar, wide receiver Andre Johnson, returner Devin Hester, and defensive tackle Steve McMichael.
The induction ceremony (and speeches) will begin at 12 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN and NFL Network.
