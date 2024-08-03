Right Now, Mingo Looks Like WR3 for Carolina
Second-year Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has had himself one whale of a training camp to this point. So much that I believe he's the third-best receiving option behind Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson.
I know, I know. That can come off as a little concerning considering the year he had a year ago and Xavier Legette was drafted to be that third guy as a rookie. But this isn't a knock on Legette whatsoever. It's more about the development and rise in Mingo's game compared to last season. He looks more confident in his game and appears to understand what the defense is presenting him on every given down. Things are starting to slow down for him and head coach Dave Canales has noticed this early on in training camp as well.
“Confidence comes from just knowing what we’re doing, the plays. He learned how to play in the NFL, how to prep on a week-to-week basis and you just can see it in his play," Canales stated. "When he shows up and he’s all of his size, he’s all of his speed. He’s such a smart guy, he’s conscientious. I just really feel a great confidence about him coming into this camp.”
Legette has a solid camp despite getting out to what he deemed a "slow start." The reality of the matter is, Mingo is going to have days where he looks like a rookie and can't find a way to beat his man early in the route and get separation. It's all a part of the learning curve, the same one that Mingo went through.
Instead of being concerned with Legette not being that third option at the moment, Panthers fans should see Mingo's rise as an encouraging sign. His rapid development took place with this coaching staff, after all.
