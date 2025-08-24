NFL free agency: DB-needy Panthers should kick tires on the other Lamar Jackson
The list of issues regarding the 2024 Carolina Panthers' defense is long but far from distinguished. Ejiro Evero’s unit allowed the most total yards and the most rushing yards in the league. Panthers’ defenders permitted 179.8 yards per game on the ground, one of the worst showings in recent league history. That included 200-plus yards rushing in each of their final six outings of the season.
It wasn’t much better when it came to slowing down opposing quarterbacks. Carolina managed a mere 32 sacks, tied for the third-lowest total in the league. Meanwhile, no team in the league allowed more scores through the air—surrendering 35 touchdown passes. There was only so much 2024 Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn and unsung veteran Mike Jackson could do.
Could Panthers could add a familiar face to its secondary?
This offseason, there are a few newcomers at safety at former Raiders’ standout Tre’von Moehrig and 2025 fourth-round draft choice Lathan Ransom from Ohio State. So how about kicking the tires on a recently-released cornerback that has spent the past two seasons in the NFC South?
Five-year pro Lamar Jackson (no, not that guy) played in 13 games and made six starts for the New York Jets in 2020. He finished with 26 defensive stops and two passes defensed, plus saw action on special teams. He played in one contest for the Jets a year later, than appeared in a combined eight games for Chicago and Denver in 2022.
Jackson, who has zero interceptions in five NFL seasons, appeared in one game for the Panthers in 2023 and played in two contests for the Falcons this past season. He was released by Atlanta on Saturday.
It wouldn’t hurt to take a look at this Lamar Jackson, especially when you consider that Carolina defenders allowed at least two touchdown passes in 12 of their 17 outings in 2024.
