Carolina Panthers can't feel good about QB depth as preseason comes to an end
If you're a Carolina Panthers fan watching their preseason finale, you can't feel too comfortable about their quarterback situation right now. Bryce Young should continue to grow into his game, but there's pretty much zero quality backups beneath him on the depth chart right now.
Head coach Dave Canales decided to start Jack Plummer against the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight, and he's looking almost as bad as Andy Dalton without a beard. Plummer started out the game extremely slow, finishing the first quarter with a grand total of 12 passing yards. He peaked in the second quarter with this heinous interception on a roll-out in the red zone.
Later on, the Panthers found themselves back in the red zone. Plummer delivered what looks to be a desperation moon-ball that somehow found tight end James Mitchell open after the entire back end of the Steelers defense suffered some sort of preseason malfunction.
The score is tied 10-10 at halftime. Hopefully we will get to see newly-signed QB Bryce Perkins in the second half, but no matter what we see from Perkins the Panthers have to seriously consider making a move for more QB depth before the season begins.
