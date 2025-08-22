Carolina Panthers stock up, stock down: A surprise riser, one major red flag + more
That's it, folks. The preseason action is in the books as the Carolina Panthers fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 19-10, to cap off a winless month. Now, the coaching staff and front office will take the next few days to evaluate the roster to prepare for next week's roster cuts.
Here is the week's version of stock up, stock down.
Stock down: QB Jack Plummer (The red flag)
Plummer looked out of sorts last week in Houston, and that carried over into this week's game against Pittsburgh. Most of his completions were at or behind the line of scrimmage, finishing the night with yards per attempt of 6.5. He threw a hospital ball to Hunter Renfrow and also threw a pick in the first half. With Andy Dalton on the shelf and Plummer's struggles, the Panthers' QB situation beyond Bryce Young is far from ideal.
Stock up: RB Trevor Etienne
Another rock-solid outing for the rookie running back, who continues to prove his worth in not only the ground game but the return game as well. He returned one punt for 10 yards and one kick for 18 yards, while also rushing for 26 yards on three carries. Raheem Blackshear may have more experience, but Etienne is best suited to be RB3 on this roster.
Stock up: WR Brycen Tremayne
This may be a first. I don't think I've ever included a player in these stock watch articles that didn't play in the game, but here we are. Tremayne was a healthy scratch for this one, which could indicate that he is making the 53-man roster or perhaps the Panthers don't want others to get another game of film on him and pick him up on waivers after being cut. Either way, I believe this has to be a good sign for Tremayne following his three catch, 46-yard performance a week ago.
Stock up: S Lathan Ransom
Although Ransom's spot on the 53 is secure, his role on the defense isn't. Personally, I think he should be the starter opposite of Tre'von Moehrig, but he's still competing with Nick Scott and Demani Richardson. Tonight, he showed he doesn't mind sticking his nose in there on the run game and muddying things up. That physicality is something he's always been known for, but it's good to see it show up in a game.
