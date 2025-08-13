Carolina Panthers' offensive improvement might not matter thanks to pass defense
The Carolina Panthers didn’t have a good passing defense last year. It was grossly outdone by the abhorrent run defense, but whenever opponents tried to pass, they were usually successful. This was because of bad safeties and virtually no pass rush, because the two corners, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, were actually solid.
Enter 2025, and the Panthers have done a ton to fix the run defense, including bringing in three new IDL and getting Derrick Brown back. The pass defense? It remains a major work in progress with a question mark on the edge and a decent hole on the very back end. That’s what one analyst pointed to as Carolina’s biggest challenge this year.
Carolina Panthers might have trouble stopping any QBs in 2025
Lost in the fact that Carolina's run defense was literally among the worst in history, the pass defense was not much better. In some ways, it was worse, also posting historically poor numbers.
Carolina was second-to-last in EPA per dropback last year. Essentially, passing the ball on the Panthers had the second-most success in the entire league. As mentioned, part of the problem was a toothless pass rush.
"Carolina got pressure on just 25.2% of dropbacks (dead last) and also ranked dead last in average time to pressure (2.75 seconds)," CBS insiderJared Dubin said. "There was no level of disruption to anything that opposing passers wanted to do on any level."
38.7% of passes (dead last) resulted in first downs against the Panthers. Teams recorded an explosive play (20 yards or more) on an alarming 8.6% of dropbacks (27th in the NFL). "If things don't change this year, improvement on offense might not matter as much as it seems," Dubin concluded.
The run defense should be better. The offense absolutely is better than the overall performance from 2024. It might actually be leaps and bounds better, but that secondary and the overall pass defense could cause it to all come crashing down.
Fortunately, Carolina should have a better pass rush with Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. The safety room isn't going to be good, but it might be passable with Tre'von Moehrig and if Lathan Ransom can step up and perform well.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL analyst adds insult to injury from Panthers’ preseason opener
Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen reacts to his ‘Madden’ likeness
Xavier Legette explains his side of preseason fight with Browns safety
3 Panthers veterans whose roster spots could be in serious danger