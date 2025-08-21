Panthers-Falcons trade proposal has top-5 pick filling huge need for Carolina offense
The Carolina Panthers seem to finally have the offense they need for Bryce Young to succeed. They have capable coaching, a good offensive line, a deep backfield, and a few valid wide receivers on the roster. The only thing they don't really have is a tight end, the safety valve for Young.
They've tried to find one. Ja'Tavion Sanders flashed some promise last year in his rookie season. They also selected Mitchell Evans, but both were day-three picks that might not be much. Fortunately, one insider has the perfect trade to fix that.
Panthers nab Kyle Pitts in excellent mock trade from B/R
In-division trades aren't that common, but there is one that makes perfect sense for both the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers from Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay: a 2026 third-round pick for Kyle Pitts.
"The Panthers finally saw a spark from Bryce Young last year, a promising development that led them to load up on playmakers this offseason," Kay said. "The team shouldn't rest on its laurels yet, though, as there is still a clear need for a tight end to round out the offense with."
Regrettably, tight end is still very weak. The "middling" Tommy Tremble will start once he recovers from his back injury. Ja'Tavion Sanders will be the backup, and in both instances, the team needs a better safety valve and red-zone target.
"Kyle Pitts fits the bill as a buy-low, high-value trade target who would become a featured part of the Panthers' passing attack," Kay said. He'd be an immediate upgrade and would be the best tight end Carolina has had since Greg Olsen.
"While Pitts hasn't played at a Pro Bowl level since his rookie season and has regressed significantly from that impressive debut due to injuries and other factors, he's still oozing upside and could return to form quickly following a trade," Kay concluded.
The Falcons have not been able to get Pitts to the level his talent and draft pedigree would've implied was possible, but the Panthers, who desperately need a tight end, might be able to help that.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Carolina’s confusing, ugly preseason loss to Texans
Fantasy label for Bryce Young shows how far he’s come since benching
National NFL insider says sneaky Panthers TE looks like ‘real weapon’
Stock up, stock down for Panthers from their second preseason game