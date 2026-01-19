Falcons pass on Ejiro Evero, but it's not good news for the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could have lost defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to the Atlanta Falcons. He was on their list of candidates, and they'd interviewed him for their vacant head coaching position.

The Falcons know Evero's defense well. They've seen it six times over the past three years, and while it hasn't always been good, they were evidently struck by how good it could be with their personnel.

That said, the Falcons hired someone else, but this isn't exactly good news for Carolina.

Falcons new head coach isn't good news for Panthers

The Falcons effectively passed on poaching Ejiro Evero from the Panthers. For many Carolina fans, that would've been ideal. They're not pleased with Evero and would love if he coached elsewhere, maybe even taking his worst tendencies to a rival.

So in that sense, the first bit of bad news is that the Falcons didn't poach Evero, and that means the Panthers do not get two compensatory third-round picks in the NFL draft. Evero has two more interested teams, though.

The worst news, however, is that the Falcons kind of nailed the hire they did make. They nabbed Kevin Stefanski from the Cleveland Browns after they surprisingly fired him. That's an offensive guru and former Coach of the Year.

It doesn't take much to figure out why this is so scary for the Panthers. Evero's defense now has to face Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and maybe Kyle Pitts twice a year, which is bad enough, led by Stefanski.

The quarterback room is still a major question mark, but the offensive talent is there, and the defense was pretty good in 2025. All of a sudden, the Falcons, who did finish tied for first with an 8-9 record in the regular season, look threatening.

For a moment, it seemed as if the Panthers were passing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and would have less resistance on their rise to NFC South relevancy and playoff contender status.

Now, it looks like the aging Bucs will continue to be pesky, and the Falcons are now the major threat. The New Orleans Saints might be as well, but this new-look Falcons team is particularly worrisome.

