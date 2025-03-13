NFL free agency: Panthers check another box with Shaq Thompson replacement
Heading into the 2025 NFL free agency period, the Carolina Panthers had a bunch of boxes to check on the defensive side of the ball. They needed depth beneath Derrick Brown inside, more firepower on the edge, security at cornerback, two big upgrades at safety and at least one more reliable inside linebacker.
Great news: after just three days the Panthers have addressed all but one of those items. Yesterday the team checked off the off-ball linebacker box when they signed former Los Angeles Rams defender Christian Rozeboom. Ian Rapoport at NFL Network was the first to break the story.
Rozeboom (6-foot-2, 237 pounds) is definitely not a household name, having gone undrafted out of South Dakota State. He didn't start a game until his third year in the league and only become a full-timer last season with the Rams.
In 17 games (11 starts) Rozeboom posted a team-high 135 combined tackles as he worked as their middle linebacker. He also posted his second career interception, five tackles for a loss and one sack.
As to where Rozeboom fits on Carolina's depth chart, there are two realistic possibilities. He'll either start next to Josey Jewell, or he'll be the next man up behind Jewell and 2024 third-round draft pick Trevin Wallace, who flashed as a rookie but was only called up to start after multiple injuries at this spot.
Knowing the size of Rozeboom's deal would likely reveal which, but that information has not been released or reported just yet.
With that linebacker spot addressed, the only really pressing need for the Panthers left on defense is to find another starting-caliber safety to place next to Tre'Von Moehrig.
