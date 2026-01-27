C.J. Stroud's Texans Could Poach Important Panthers Lineman in Free Agency

The Carolina Panthers couldn't find success with Bryce Young until they committed to protecting him up front. When they signed two guards to major contracts in 2024, things got better, and Young eventually began to perform much more like a legitimate NFL starter.

The Houston Texans had a good offensive line in 2023 when they drafted C.J. Stroud one pick after the Panthers took Young. Since then, the line has deteriorated, and Stroud looks like a shell of himself and might've cost the team a shot at the Super Bowl.

How can they fix that? Probably be emulating the Panthers. How will they do that? Potentially by poaching a Panthers lineman in free agency.

Texans could pounce on Cade Mays in free agency

Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) runs on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Cade Mays played his way into a nice contract. After taking a one-year deal with the Panthers, Mays eventually took the center spot back from Austin Corbett and never relinquished it. So far, Bryce Young seems to play better with Mays snapping him the ball.

The Texans, according to NFL insider Tony Pauline, could go after Mays. He reports that they're prepared to "make a run" at the interior offensive lineman. Mays is a natural guard, but he has plenty of experience at center.

The Texans are expected to “make a run” at Panthers starting center Cade Mays once FA opens in March via @TonyPauline.



Mays has played 1,221 snaps over the last 2 years for Carolina grading out relatively well (66.1 & 62.4 last 2 years). pic.twitter.com/KBqxynRLPl — Jacob (@TexansJacob) January 25, 2026

Mays played so well over the last two years that the Panthers may not be able to afford him. Mike Kaye reported that a deal that's likely to match his value might be tough to swallow for the Panthers, so they may have to replace him.

If they do, then Mays instantly becomes arguably the hottest center on the market. Tyler Linderbaum and Connor McGovern may not even make it to market, as their respective teams will likely extend them beforehand.

The Panthers probably won't, and if that all happens, teams will most likely drive Mays' price out of Carolina's range. That would open the door for the Texans and others.

Houston probably needs this badly. They saw what a better interior did for Bryce Young in 2024 and 2025, and they've mostly seen better play overall from Stroud, especially since he had a historically good rookie season.

If they can protect him and get him back near that level, they become real Super Bowl contenders. That may start by adding Mays in free agency.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers connected to Super Bowl-bound wide receiver

Panthers pass on stud Ohio State LB in latest NFL mock draft

Super Bowl 60 matchup showcases how far Panthers must come