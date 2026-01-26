Panthers Pass on Stud Ohio State Linebacker in NFL Mock Draft

The Carolina Panthers badly need linebacker help. Christian Rozeboom was a complete dud last season, and he's a pending free agent unlikely to be back. Trevin Wallace underwhelmed yet again in year two, and he was injured a ton.

The linebackers were one of the most problematic position groups on the field. They could not cover a tight end, protect the middle in zone, or make plays in the run game. They couldn't blitz and get to the passer, either, for what it's worth.

But is that the most important position to target in the first round of the NFL draft? Or is it the edge, which contributed to one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL again in 2025? According to one mock draft, the edge is more important, so the Panthers pass on one of the best LB prospects.

Panthers pass on Sonny Styles for T.J. Parker in mock draft

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers can go a lot of different directions in the first round of the upcoming draft. They could go linebacker or edge. They may even throw a curveball and target the offense for the fifth straight season.

It probably comes down to linebacker versus edge, and it will depend on who's available. What if a great linebacker prospect and an exciting edge rusher are on the board? USA Today's Ayrton Ostley believes it will be that edge.

He picked the Panthers to pass on Sonny Styles and take T.J. Parker instead. Styles went the very next pick.

"Carolina could go plenty of directions with this pick. Ultimately, we went with more pass rush help. Parker has the tools to be a good rotational rusher sooner than later but, like much of the Clemson defense, underperformed in 2025," he said.

If Panthers fans heard they were getting Parker after winning the division last summer, they'd be absolutely thrilled. Parker was one of the top prospects, and there was seemingly no way he'd fall nearly to the 20s.

But after an underwhelming season, he has slid down draft boards. That could be the Panthers' gain, although it will certainly be a tough decision if Carolina has to pick between a top LB and an underperforming edge.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers linked to controversial wide receiver in NFL free agency

PFF expects Panthers to make shocking choice in NFL draft

Carolina Panthers officially had second-best NFL rookie class in 2025