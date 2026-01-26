Super Bowl 60 Matchup Provides Ugly Measuring Stick for 2025 Panthers

The Super Bowl is set. After a couple thrilling Championship Games, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will face off in a very different-looking rematch of the infamous Russell Wilson interception on the one-yard line game.

What does this have to do with the Carolina Panthers? In a rare turn of events, the Panthers actually played both of these teams. Carolina played four of the NFC playoff teams in the regular season, and they played three AFC playoff squads.

The Panthers played both the Patriots and Seahawks, so what does it tell us that they made the Super Bowl? The Panthers have a long way to go to get there.

Panthers lost badly to both Super Bowl opponents

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) scores a two-yard rushing touchdown against the Carolina Panthers | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Had the Los Angeles Rams upset the Seattle Seahawks, it would've been a positive sign for the Panthers. They went 1-1 against those two teams, and the points were an even split. They showed how close they were to being a real contender in their Week 13 upset and the playoff loss.

But in their matchups with the Patriots and Seahawks, the Panthers showcased how far they have still to go. They got absolutely dominated in all three phases on an October trip to Foxboro, but especially on defense and special teams. They lost by 29, and Andy Dalton came in to protect Bryce Young.

Against the Seahawks, the Panthers once again looked outmatched. Their offense was putrid, turning the ball over twice and mustering just 10 points. Young had 24 passing attempts for just 54 yards because no one was open or could create any YAC.

They lost 27-10, although the silver lining is that the Panthers' defense did well against that offense. If not for three incredibly short fields, the score would've been very different. They only allowed 288 yards of offense.

Still, the Panthers were -46 against the two Super Bowl teams. For comparison, they were -9 against the two Super Bowl teams last year. Does that mean they got worse? Not at all, but it means they still have plenty of room to grow into contenders.

