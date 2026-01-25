Carolina Panthers Insider Reveals Confidence Level With Bryce Young

How do the Carolina Panthers feel about Bryce Young? They seem to feel pretty good about him, as they wasted no time revealing their plans for the precious fifth-year option and have even said they're internally discussing whether to start extension talks.

Fans are undoubtedly split. Some fans would fall near the top of the 1-10 scale, while others would be at the bottom. It's been this way pretty much since he was drafted first overall in 2023.

What about someone who covers the team closely? ESPN insider David Newton was asked about his confidence level in Young moving forward.

Panthers insider reveals how confident he is in Bryce Young

Bryce Young has certainly had some ups and downs throughout his NFL career, but recently, the ups have been more than enough to instill confidence in fans and the organization. It's not always pretty, but he's been pretty good.

David Newton said he was at a 7.5 in terms of confidence in his team's QB situation. That may not seem all that high, but it is the highest in terms of NFC South QBs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider gave a seven for Baker Mayfield. Even breakout QB Tyler Shough only got a seven from the New Orleans Saints writer, and Michael Penix Jr. warranted a five from the Atlanta Falcons insider.

Newton said, "Newton: 7.5. Young was good enough that general manager Dan Morgan announced at his end-of-season news conference the team will pick up the fifth-year option of the top pick of the 2023 draft."

However, the insider did point out that, as of now, the team does not feel confident enough to extend him yet. "As good as everyone felt about Young's performance in a 34-31 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Panthers still lost their final three games and four of their last five," he said.

"Young didn't put up solid back-to-back games -- or wins -- since mid-October. His Total QBR (47.6) still ranked 22nd in the NFL," Newton pointed out, although it's not actually accurate to say Young didn't have back-to-back strong outings since he finished the season with good outings in four of the five weeks.

Still, the insider was relatively confident, even more so than his NFC South counterparts, which might be surprising but does bode well.

