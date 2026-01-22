NFL insider predicts ‘steep price’ for key Panthers’ player

With all 32 NFL teams eyeing the start of the new league year on March 11, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report identified a few unsung performers players who could cash in later in a few months. “The eight players listed below are considered under-the-radar impending free agents because they don't have All-Pro or Pro Bowl accolades and aren't recent first-rounders (on expiring rookie deals) who garnered high expectations coming into the league,” explained Moton.

When it comes to Dave Canales’s NFC South champions, there’s a 2022 sixth-round draft choice that bears watching. “The Carolina Panthers may have found their long-term starting center in Cade Mays,” said Moton. “Over the last two years, he's taken the majority of snaps at the pivot. In 2025, the 26-year-old played 726 snaps without giving up a sack and committed just two penalties, per Pro Football Focus.

“With Austin Corbett moving to right guard, Mays found a home in the middle of the offensive line, snapping the ball to quarterback Bryce Young.”

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with center Cade Mays (64) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This past season, the 6’6”, 325-pound pivot made a career-high 12 starts, and finished as PFF’s No. 26th-ranked center. There’s certainly room for improvement but he’s been a key part of an offensive line that has dealt with its share of key injuries in recent years.

“In four seasons,” added Moton, “52 appearances, Mays has started in 27 contests, so there's room for him to grow with more experience. As suggested for the Panthers, their biggest priority should be building around Young—keeping the quarterback-center exchange intact makes sense.”

While could be other noteworthy centers on the open market come March, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan may want to get the four-year pro under contract sooner than later. Morgan did a great job last offseason retaining the entire starting offensive line, as well as the reserves, from 2024.

“While three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum,” said Moton, “and Pro Bowler Connor McGovern will garner most of the attention among centers set to test free agency, Carolina can lock in a budding, unheralded player in Mays, though it could come at a steep price after his standout year.”

The team is already dealing with the possible long-term loss of starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ruptured patellar tendon) is already a major issue. Watching Mays depart via free agency would be another potential big blow to Canales’s team.

