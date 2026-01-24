Carolina Panthers Linked to 2x Super Bowl Champion in Free Agency

PFF released its ideal landing spots for some of the most notable free agents in the NFL, listing where they would fit best and why that is. Some of the biggest names in the sport are mentioned, including Trey Hendrickson of the Bengals, Khalil Mack of the Chargers, Bobby Wagner of the Commanders, and more.

One name that stood out on the list was a two-time Super Bowl champion, linebacker Leo Chenal of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chenal's most ideal spot, according to PFF, is the Carolina Panthers.

Leo Chenal is a free agent for the first time in his career, coming off his four-year, $5.04 million rookie contract. Chenal had a limited role in Kansas City, mostly used as a blitzer, but over his four years, he improved greatly and, on the snaps he did play, was consistently effective.

Leo Chenal (#54) fighting through the puller on a toss play and making the tackle.



Chenal really came into his own at the end of last season. He has all the makings of being a valuable contributor this season, especially when offenses want to put out heavier personnel. pic.twitter.com/vUauWukePN — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 14, 2023

In PFF’s description of Chenal, they noted how he mightily improved in pass coverage. PFF gave him a 72.6 grade in pass coverage, which is the best of his young career. Carolina’s linebackers notably struggled in pass coverage and would tend to give up chunk plays in the middle of the field.

According to PFF, the Panthers didn’t have a single linebacker with an overall grade higher than 55 for the season, which is terrible. Just for context, any grade from 60-69 is what an average or backup-level tight end would end up with.

If the Panthers manage to sign someone like Chenal, who, despite having a limited role with the Chiefs, brings valuable championship experience, he could quickly emerge as a significant leader for the linebacker room and give a boost to the overall defense.

He's seen what it's like when a defense is championship caliber. Even with one of the best quarterbacks of all time, the Chiefs' defense made critical plays throughout their postseason runs and made everyone’s jobs easier.

Carolina needs to achieve consistent complimentary football to improve; they can't rely on one side of the ball to carry the load. While the defense did improve in 2025, it still has a lot of room to grow.

Chenal would instantly have a full role on the Panthers and would even become a green dot type of leader, calling out the defensive schemes and being the bell cow of the linebacker room.

The next best part is that Carolina won’t have to break the bank to get him. Now seeking a bigger role, Chanal and the Panthers would be a perfect match, and could even help him become an elite linebacker across the entire NFL.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers linked to controversial wide receiver in NFL free agency

PFF expects Panthers to make shocking choice in NFL draft

Carolina Panthers officially had second-best NFL rookie class in 2025

NFL insider suggests Broncos add Cam Newton after Bo Nix injury