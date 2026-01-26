Carolina Panthers Connected to Super Bowl-Bound Speedster in Free Agency

The Carolina Panthers probably need another wide receiver, even if they get a high-end tight end to add to the pass-catching corps. The duo of Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker could be special, but beyond that, it's not ideal.

Xavier Legette has been a bust so far, and very little seems to suggest he's capable of being better. Jimmy Horn is still pretty raw. David Moore is a vet free agent who didn't play much in 2025. Brycen Tremayne is a special teamer.

The Panthers could snag a prospect in the draft, but free agency seems smarter. They'd get someone established who they know could slot in behind McMillan and Coker. Who might that be? Joe Person of The Athletic likes the sound of Rashid Shaheed.

Panthers linked to former rival Rashid Shaheed in NFL free agency

Rashid Shaheed used to absolutely torment the Panthers on special teams and deep down the field. The former New Orleans Saints star is the exact sort of player the Panthers desperately need right now.

Sadly, his trade to the Seattle Seahawks revolutionized their special teams, and now on the cusp of a Super Bowl, they are not likely to let him walk. Regardless, if it's Seattle or another team, Shaheed's going to cost a ton.

Still, it's impossible to deny how valuable he could be for Carolina. Joe Person said, "Looking at the list of free-agent receivers, one name jumps off the board. Seattle Seahawks speedster Rashid Shaheed, whose touchdown on the opening kickoff set the tone for the Seahawks’ divisional-round win vs. San Francisco, would help the Panthers in a couple of areas but won’t come cheap."

Person cited GM Dan Morgan's own admission that he'd like a player who can take short passes and create YAC as well as someone who can make players miss in open space. Shaheed is exactly that, but he will be hard to add.

Aside from a potential and likely bidding war if Seattle doesn't re-sign him, Spotrac projects his next contract to be worth over $14 million annually. That's sixth-best among WRs, and it wouldn't be a shock if the price rose with the interest level.

