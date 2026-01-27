Carolina Panthers Urged to Trade for Massive Chicago Bears Playmaker

The Chicago Bears had one of the best rookie pass-catchers in the NFL in tight end Colston Loveland, similar to how the Carolina Panthers had arguably the best rookie pass-catcher in Tetairoa McMillan.

However, the Bears complemented Loveland with a deep WR room that had Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and Luther Burden. Behind Loveland was Cole Kmet at tight end, and Kmet was a solid player before Loveland arrived.

All of this is to say that Kmet is likely on his way out of Chicago via trade. And if he is, one NFL insider believes there's one perfect landing spot: the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers named ideal landing spot for Bears TE Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet no longer has much of a place with the Chicago Bears, even after his miraculous, game-saving catch on fourth down in the NFC Divisional Round. He is likely to be traded, and if he is, the Panthers could strike.

Bleacher Report insider Kristopher Knox wrote, "Facing a cap deficit of more than $9.6 million, Chicago may have to part with a couple of offensive pieces to afford rebuilding its defense." He explained that Kmet's name should pop up for two reasons.

"For one, the Bears found themselves a tremendous tight end in 2025 first-round pick Colston Loveland, which makes Kmet a bit of a luxury. Secondly, Chicago could save $8.4 million by trading Kmet before March 15," he argued.

"The Carolina Panthers should be interested in adding a tight end of Kmet's caliber. Carolina won the NFC South and appears poised to take another positive step," Knox said. "However, it could use a more dynamic tight end to aid quarterback Bryce Young."

Prior to Loveland's arrival and Kmet's demotion, he had three 500-yard campaigns. The last time a Panthers tight end eclipsed that total was Greg Olsen in 2019. They have been in desperate need of a tight end since.

What would it cost? According to Knox, it would take just a 2026 fifth-round pick. Lucky for the Panthers, they have an extra 2026 fifth-round pick from the Adam Thielen trade to the Minnesota Vikings during camp.

