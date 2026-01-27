Carolina Panthers' 2025 PFF Grades Showcase Growth, Regression for Key Players

The 2025 season has been over for the Carolina Panthers since a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams in early January. They snuck into the playoffs at 8-9 and gave the Rams, who were so close to making the Super Bowl, everything they could handle.

It's time now, and has been time, to truly analyze everyone. How did newcomers perform? How did players do compared to 2024? There seemed to be a lot of growth all around, but is that actually the case?

The PFF grades, while not infallible and certainly not the only tool, are a good way to reflect on how everyone performed this year and see what it means for the future.

Carolina Panthers' 2025 full-season PFF grades

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts with wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) as running back Chuba Hubbard | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The 2024 PFF season grades are going to serve as a good basis for where everyone is in 2025 and heading into 2026. Up first and most importantly is quarterback Bryce Young.

Young finished 2024 on a high note, and his 74.4 PFF grade was pretty solid considering everything that happened. In 2025, he seemed to improve all around. However, his overall PFF grade dipped to 71.0.

Context here matters, though. Young started 12 games last year and had a bit of a Linsanity run at the end. In 2025, he started all but one game, so the sample size is much larger and perhaps more reflective of Young. Either way, 71.0 is not terrible.

Here are some notable Panthers on offense, with 2024's grade being listed first:

Chuba Hubbard: 75.9 > 69.9

Tetairoa McMillan: N/A > 79.3

Jalen Coker: 72.8 > 75.4

Xavier Legette: 59.3 > 52.0

Ja'Tavion Sanders: 52.5 > 51.6

Taylor Moton: 77.2 > 81.0

Ikem Ekwonu: 71.7 > 70.1

Damien Lewis: 75.5 > 77.7

In some cases, players improved. In others, they regressed. The clock may already be ticking on Ja'Tavion Sanders and Xavier Legette, both of whom went from awful to even worse somehow.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Here's how the defense looks:

Derrick Brown: Injured > 72.9

A'Shawn Robinson: 54.6 > 63.7

DJ Wonnum: 55.0 > 56.7

Nic Scourton: N/A > 68.0

Trevin Wallace: 56.0 > 54.2

Christian Rozeboom: Rams > 48.4

Mike Jackson: 68.0 > 83.5

Tre'von Moehrig: Raiders > 62.5

Jaycee Horn: 64.5 > 59.2

Tershawn Wharton: Chiefs > 43.0

Some of those, particularly Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn, feel improbably low, so it's good to point out that this is just one data point on their seasons. It does not automatically mean they were bad this year. In fact, Horn made the Pro Bowl, and Brown was snubbed of that and All-Pro honors.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers connected to Super Bowl-bound wide receiver

Panthers pass on stud Ohio State LB in latest NFL mock draft

Super Bowl 60 matchup showcases how far Panthers must come