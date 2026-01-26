Xavier Legette’s Future to Remain in Carolina For Now, NFL Insider Claims

The best way to describe the second season for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is forgettable. Legette never really found his groove throughout the year, and his numbers dipped from what was realistically a mediocre rookie campaign as well.

In year two, Legette posted just 35 catches for 363 receiving yards and three touchdowns. After two years, the production just hasn’t been there for Legette, raising questions about his future with the Panthers, and if Carolina will look to replace him in the draft this offseason.

NFL Insider answers fan questions on WR Xavier Legette's future with Carolina

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during pregame warmups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In a recent “Panthers mailbag,” The Athletic’s Joseph Person was asked whether Legette will be on the roster heading into next season. He responded that he thinks so, at least to start the season, and mentioned that head coach Dave Canales didn’t seem ready to give up on Legette after the season ended when asked about the second-year receiver.

Dave Canales was complimentary of Legette after the season ended despite the lack of production. He talked about how, despite the struggles, Legette was always asking how he could help in any way, and that he continued to embrace things like blocking and returning kicks on special teams.

In the Mailbag, Person talked about GM Dan Morgan’s track record for turning receivers who have talent but are lacking in production into draft capital, and that there is a real possibility he could depart midway through next season rather than before the summer.

This seems like the most likely scenario, and if the Panthers plan to trade Legette, they need to acquire some draft capital. The real question is how valuable it is, since Legette’s stock has dropped more than anything.

Another question in The Athletic's Panthers Mailbag asked whether the Panthers would look to replace Legette early in the NFL Draft.

Person answered simply, saying, “I don’t see it. This feels like the year Morgan, the former linebacker, goes defense in the first round.” Person also acknowledged the fact that he made the same prediction last year of the Panthers drafting a defense over a receiver, and was wrong when the Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan.

Joseph Person added that the GM Dan Morgan is going to look for another receiver this season, specifically a playmaker who “can take a 5-yard catch and take it the distance.” Insinuating that he wants a speedster-type receiver who can make something out of nothing.

While Legette hasn’t been phenomenal in his tenure with Carolina, Person is right, the Panthers are much better suited to go defense in this upcoming draft rather than swing for another stud young receiver. The Panthers, as of now, seemingly have their core two in McMillan and Jalen Coker, who really came on towards the end of the season.

Jalen Coker with nine catches for 134 yards and a TD tonight.



Xavier Legette in the past seven games including today: 12 catches for 107 yards. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 11, 2026

No matter what happens this offseason, the Panthers will find more depth at receiver, whether through the draft in the middle rounds or in free agency. This room will have new faces going into next season, and for Xavier Lagette, his future with the franchise depends on how he performs in camp and early in the season.

