Insider Compares Xavier Legette to Failed Panthers WR, Predicts Trade

The Carolina Panthers know a thing or two about bad wide receivers. They've had their fair share of them over the years, especially in the Bryce Young era. No one from that 2023 roster is a meaningful NFL player anymore.

Step one of the legitimate investment into the position was to draft Xavier Legette after trading back up into the first round in 2024. The problem is that he hasn't been good at all in two seasons.

He's been so bad that he drew an unfavorable comparison to a since-jettisoned Panthers WR who also didn't cut it after almost two full seasons. Similarly, ESPN insider Bill Barnwell can foresee a trade happening.

Bill Barnwell compares Xavier Legette to Jonathan Mingo

Jonathan Mingo was a disaster. He couldn't catch well, struggled to find his place on the field, and did not create much separation. He also had zero chemistry with Bryce Young, so midway through his second season, he was shipped to Dallas.

Xavier Legette has barely been better in his two full seasons, but he has similar problems. He can't catch consistently, and he never knows where the sideline is. There's also no chemistry with Young, so his days may be numbered.

Bill Barnwell also compared him to fellow 2024 burnout Keon Coleman. He said Legette hasn't seen the organization turn on him as Coleman has, but Legette has been even less productive than the man taken one pick later.

Though Barnwell admits Bryce Young is no Josh Allen, it's worth noting that Legette has 0.6 yards per route run fewer than Coleman since the draft. Barnwell also pointed out the bad drops, citing his dropped would-be game-winner against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

"The Panthers still have a spot for Legette in the lineup when they play three-wide sets, but he has fallen behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in terms of priorities and production for Carolina. And there's no reason why GM Dan Morgan would keep that spot open if the Panthers can find an upgrade this offseason," Barnwell added.

Legette doesn't cost much and still has the fifth-year option in 2028, but the Panthers could also just call it. "Carolina was willing to give up on Mingo, a top-40 pick, after only 24 games when the right trade offer emerged. I suspect it would be similar for Legette this offseason," Barnwell concluded.

The Panthers were lucky to get a fourth-round pick for Mingo, but given that Legette has been a little less of a dud and was a first-round pick, the price might stay similar. GM Dan Morgan has squeezed so much out of failing WRs, so a decent return for Legette wouldn't be shocking.

It would be welcome, though. Legette just isn't working out here, so a trade would probably be smart.

