Three Panthers Most Impacted by Offseason Moves
Carolina underwent a near complete overhaul of the offensive side of the ball this offseason and by doing so, it put a couple of Panthers in danger of losing their jobs. Meanwhile, it did benefit one player in particular, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out who that would be.
QB Bryce Young
Ding, ding, ding! You guessed it. Bryce Young is the one who benefitted the most from this offseason's moves from strengthening the interior of the offensive line, to bolstering the receiving corps, to establishing depth in the backfield. Heck, you could even throw in having a coaching staff that's all on the same page as a part of that as well, considering Young didn't have that luxury as a rookie.
RB Miles Sanders
When the Panthers drafted Jonathon Brooks in the second round, sepculation began about Miles Sanders' future in Carolina. When they agreed to terms with veteran free agent Rashaad Penny on Monday, that speculation escalated. I'm not so sure that Penny's arrival is tied to Sanders' future, but it sure doesn't help. If Penny - who's had a long history of injuries, and Brooks - who is working his way back from an ACL tear, are healthy, Sanders is going to have a hard time getting touches.
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
This feels like a make-or-break preseason for Marshall in Carolina. It will be the third coaching staff he's played for and he's yet to make any sort of impact during the regular season. We've seen him make eye-catching plays in training camp and in the preseason, but it just hasn't translated over to the games that actually count. Trading for Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Legette will push Marshall further down the chart.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
What the Addition of Penny Means for a Crowded Panthers RB Room
Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection Following the Draft
What to Expect from the Panthers' 2023 Draft Picks in Year Two