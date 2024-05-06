Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection Following the Draft
Much of Carolina's roster is in place for the 2024 season and the countdown to 53 officially begins in a little over two months. With the draft and most free agency moves in the books, I decided to go ahead and release my first 53-man roster projection for this season.
OFFENSE
QB (3): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, (waiver pickup)
RB (4): Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Jonathon Brooks, Rashaad Penny
WR (6): Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jonathan Mingo, David Moore
TE (4): Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Stephen Sullivan
OL (9): Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, Nash Jensen
It seems like the Panthers would like to have a third quarterback on the roster and I don't see UDFA Jack Plummer (Louisville) being that guy. Dave Canales hinted that he wanted to have an experienced QB alongside Andy Dalton to mentor Bryce. I'm projecting Terrace Marshall Jr. to either get traded or released, and with the recent news of the Panthers planning to sign Rashaad Penny, Raheem Blackshear gets left off the list (for now). I do believe this means the Panthers are open to trading one of Hubbard/Sanders and if so, Blackshear will pop back on the projection.
DEFENSE
DL (7): A’Shawn Robinson, Shy Tuttle, Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman, Raequan Williams, Jaden Crumedy
LB (7): D.J. Wonnum, Shaq Thompson, Josey Jewell, Jadeveon Clowney, Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Michael Barrett
CB (5): Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, D’Shawn Jamison, Chau Smith-Wade
S (5): Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Sam Franklin Jr., Jammie Robinson
Nothing too crazy here with the defense. I fully expect this to look much different come late August, though. Dan Morgan recently talked about being aggressive on the waiver wire and I believe we'll see them address the depth on this side of the ball in that vein.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K (1): Harrison Mevis
P (1): Johnny Hekker
LS (1): JJ Jansen
