Panthers urged to keep tabs on Ravens defender as training camp looms
Doesn’t it seem like every time there’s an experienced pass rusher either still available on the open market or looming as a trade possibility that the Carolina Panthers should be kicking the tires on that performer?
Here’s yet another example. When asked recently whether the team he covered could have a player “on the bubble or trade block later this summer,” Baltimore Ravens’ writer Jeff Zrebiec for The Athletic referenced a three-year defender who’s played in a total of 21 games (including playoffs) in three seasons.
“When the Ravens used a second-round pick on David Ojabo in 2022,” explained Zrebiec, “they understood that the edge rusher would miss a chunk of his rookie season after he tore his Achilles at Michigan’s pro day. They also knew he was a raw prospect who would need to develop. Ojabo is running out of time. He has four sacks and eight quarterback hits in parts of three seasons. He’s missed a lot of game and practice time with injuries, and he’s yet to carve out a regular role in the outside linebacker rotation.”
Ojabo played in a career-high 13 regular-season games in 2024, finishing with nine tackles and a pair of sacks. He also appeared in both of Baltimore’s playoff contests this past season. “Starters Kyle Van Noy and (Odafe) Oweh,’ added Zrebiec, “who both had double-digit sacks last year, are returning, and so is Tavius Robinson, a young role player the coaching staff loves.
"The Ravens added to their edge rusher mix by drafting Mike Green in the second round. They also want to see more of 2024 third-round pick Adisa Isaac, whose rookie season was marred by injuries. Keeping more than five outside linebackers would be prohibitive to roster building, so Ojabo very easily could be looking for a new team later this summer.”
Hence, Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports suggests that that Dave Canales’s club, along with the Saints and the Commanders, could be teams that take a look-see if Ojabo becomes available.
“The Carolina Panthers might not be contenders this upcoming season,” explained Palacios, “but they have a roster that could be special for a possible turnaround. After signing Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown and Christian Rozeboom to upgrade the unit, they could use a replacement for Jadeveon Clowney, whom they released this offseason. Ojabo isn’t the ideal guy to take over for Clowney, but it’s better than no depth at all.”
Former Vikings’ edge rusher Patrick Jones II, as well as rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, may beg to differ. All three were offseason additions by Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan this offseason.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF defensive line rankings has Panthers’ unit in shockingly low spot
Panthers youngster goes from ‘bust’ to most-promising building block
Panthers tight end depth chart is wide open- and that’s not a good thing
Viral Jalen Hurts meme resurrects bad takes on Cam Newton, SB50 loss