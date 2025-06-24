Nic Scourton reveals what he ‘owes’ Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are seeking their first winning season, as well as their first playoff appearance, since the team claimed a wild card berth with an 11-5 record in 2017. General manager Dan Morgan has addressed both sides of the ball this offseason, with the league’s worst defense in 2024 taking a bit of a priority.
The Panthers have played in 34 games dating back to 2023, and have totaled a mere 59 combined sacks. To put that in perspective, the Denver Broncos corralled opposing quarterbacks a league-high 63 times in 2024. In free agency, Morgan signed pass-rusher Patrick Jones II away from the Vikings, and used back-to-back picks in April’s draft on Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi).
It’s safe to say that the former Aggie, who began his college career at Purdue University, showed his appreciation and gratitude to the Panthers’ organization for this opportunity. “Obviously, I slipped in the draft (via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com), and it kind of just added some more fuel…Just knowing they feel that way about me gives me more motivation to go out there and get better and prove those guys’ investment in me.”
“The Panthers were the team that took a chance on me,” added Scourton, “so that doesn't matter anymore as long as Dan Morgan thinks that I’m a good player for this team. I'm good with that.”
On Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft, Morgan did business with the Broncos and in a trade where each team swapped four picks, the Panthers moved up from No. 57 to No. 51 to draft Scourton.
“He plays with a lot of energy and toughness, enthusiasm,” emphasized Morgan. “You can just tell that he's passionate about the game.”
In three collegiate seasons with Purdue (2) and Texas A&M (1), Scourton totaled 109 stops (31 tackles for losses), 17.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles. You get the sense he will be a forced to be reckoned with in 2025.
“I play hard, I play angry, I love to compete,” said the talented defender. “I’ll play like that forever.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings
Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game
Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most
Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers