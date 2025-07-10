Sack artist linked to Carolina Panthers deemed legitimate trade candidate
This offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan added some young oomph to a pass rush that has produced only 59 sacks in the team’s last 34 games. He signed free-agent Patrick Jones II (Vikings), then used back-to-back picks in the 2025 NFL draft to grab Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi). Could another opportunity to bolster this area of need present itself in the coming week?
Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports penned a piece that focused on overreactions around the league prior to the start of the opening of NFL training camps later this month. He mentioned a half-dozen storylines that have been at the forefront of the league in recent months. One of those has been the status of disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals’ edge rusher Trey Hendrickson. Kerr feels that the 2024 NFL sack leader will be indeed be traded.
“How long will this stalemate with Hendrickson and the Bengals last? Hendrickson sat out mandatory minicamp and is prepared to hold out until the regular season if a long-term extension isn't reached with the Bengals. Cincinnati has failed to give Hendrickson an extension after paying Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason,” added Kerr, “which was the Bengals' top priority. They want to keep Hendrickson and haven't entertained trade offers for him, but Hendrickson may force their hand.”
The 2017 third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints has been nothing short of spectacular since signing with Cincinnati in 2021. He’s totaled 57.0 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and knocked down 12 passes in 65 regular-season games with the club. Hendrickson has racked up 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, leading the NFL in that category in 2024.
“How much Hendrickson is worth makes this difficult,” said Kerr. “Hendrickson is 30 years old and won't be getting $40 million a season like Myles Garrett or $35 million a season like Maxx Crosby—but he should be in the ballpark. Unless he gets near Crosby's salary, the Bengals will have issues signing him. If this holdout goes into late August, the Bengals will have little choice but to trade Hendrickson. They shouldn't do that, but Hendrickson has the leverage here. This deal needs to be done early in training camp.”
So if no deal is done, could the Panthers make a play for the one-time member of the NFC South? It would likely come at a hefty price, both financially and compensation wise.
