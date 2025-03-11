Patriots Could Send Promising QB to Highest Bidder
The New England Patriots have been one of the more active teams around the NFL at the start of the legal tampering period. Thus far, they have signed stars such as cornerback Carlton Davis, Milton Williams, and Harold Landry while adding veterans in linebacker Robert Spillane and offensive tackle Morgan Moses. The latest signing by New England, though, could signal a trade coming for a young talent.
The Patriots agreed to terms with quarterback Josh Dobbs on a two-year deal worth $8 million, with $3.8 million fully guaranteed. With the introduction of Dobbs to be the backup to Drake Maye, this could signal a potential trade coming to send Joe Milton to the highest bidder.
Milton is known for his rocket launcher of an arm, as well as his ability to run, and he put it on full display in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills this past season. The Tennessee product went 22-of-29 for 241 yards and a touchdown, as well as a rushing touchdown.
There are several teams that are without a long-term answer at quarterback that would benefit from throwing a dart at Milton. The Pittsburgh Steelers saw Justin Fields sign with the New York Jets, and the only remaining free agent options at the position are Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. If you're Pittsburgh, why not take a swing on a quarterback who can launch the ball to George Pickens and D.K. Metcalf?
Or perhaps the Indianapolis Colts could trade for Milton as competition for Anthony Richardson. If he wins the competition, then great. Worst case scenario, you have a good backup with a similar skillset to Richardson.
Whichever team makes the move, it does feel like one is inevitable after the Patriots added Dobbs.
