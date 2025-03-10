Details Emerge on Milton Williams Deal with Patriots
The New England Patriots bolstered their defensive unit in a big way on day one of free agency with the signing of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, with details now beginning to emerge on the 25-year-old's newly-inked deal.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots came to terms on a four-year, $104 million deal for Williams, including $63 million guaranteed, fending off the Carolina Panthers in their pursuit of the now-former Eagles defensive tackle in the process.
The Panthers seemingly had Williams at their fingertips before he ended up agreeing to a deal with New England. Earlier reports indicated that Carolina had a deal done with the star defender, but it turned out to be merely free-agency rumors and chatter that ultimately wouldn't develop.
Instead, the Patriots coughed up the funds necessary to bring him aboard, totaling over $100 million across four years, as Mike Vrabel and his staff now have their long-aspired target in the early stages of free agency.
During his 2024 season with Philadelphia, Williams logged seven starts to earn 24 combined tackles, seven TFLs, and five sacks, along with a forced fumble and recovery to his name.
After being a critical factor in the Eagles' defensive dominance within the front seven en route to their Super Bowl victory, Williams now finds his way to a major payday with a fresh situation in New England.
