Patriots Sign Cardinals DT
The New England Patriots continue to beef up the defensive side of the football in the beginning hours of free agency.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have agreed to sign defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to a one-year, $2.7 million contract.
Tonga played last season with the Arizona Cardinals after previous stints with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings and now finds his next stop in New England as a part of their bundle of defensive signings on the first day of free agency.
The veteran defensive tackle was a four-year player at BYU who entered the NFL as a seventh-rounder in the 2021 draft. During his most recent season with Arizona, Tonga played in 13 games to log 22 tackles mainly as a depth piece on the Cardinals' defensive front, and will likely factor into a similar role with New England.
Tonga slides in as the second addition at defensive tackle for New England on day one of free agency, as Milton Williams also came aboard on a four-year, $104 million deal from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots brass has long been rumored to emphasize the trenches as major priorities across this offseason, and their initial movements on the market have indicated just that.
With the sheer amount of money the Patriots have on the books, don't expect New England to be done in their efforts on the market to improve the roster further heading into the 2025 season.
