Patriots Sign Former Jets, Ravens OT
The New England Patriots have continued their flurry of free agency moves with a major addition on the offensive line.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Patriots have agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses.
Moses, who just turned 34 years old, most recently played for the New York Jets during the 2024 season. Since being drafted in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the veteran has remained a mainstay around the league at tackle, having previous stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
He now joins a new situation in Foxborough as a day-one impact player in the Patriots' unit upfront as the likely favorite to start Week 1 at right tackle.
New England likely still has holes to patch moving forward on the offensive line, but kicking things off with an experienced veteran acquisition from within the division is a strong start.
Moses pairs alongside the initial wave of signings for New England including edge rusher Harold Landry III, linebacker Robert Spillane, and cornerback Carlton Davis as the first addition to the offensive side of the ball, effectively filling a significant area of need on the right side of the line.
