Patriots Urged to Explore Jarring NFL Draft Direction
The New England Patriots own the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft next month, and there are plenty of avenues they can explore with the selection.
They can take a wide receiver. They can shore up their offensive line. They can add a pass rusher. But could they actually draft a running back?
Michael Sanderson of Musket Fire feels it's a possibility and is urging the Patriots to at least explore the idea of selecting Boise State Broncos superstar Ashton Jeanty in the first round.
"In every scenario over the last 15 years in which a team took a running back in the top-10, it was borne of the desire to solve their offensive struggles in one fell swoop," Sanderson wrote. "The Patriots have offensive problems; a carte blanche solution wouldn’t hurt."
Jeanty is definitely a generational prospect at the halfback position, as he finished just 27 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders' single-season NCAA rushing record this past year.
In addition to his striking 2,601 yards on the ground in 2024, Jeanty also punched in 29 rushing touchdowns. Two years ago, he finished with 1,347 yards and 14 scores as a rusher while also hauling in 43 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns.
Jeanty wasn't utilized as much as a receiver out of the backfield this past season, but he has shown that he obviously has the capability to be effective in that spot and could represent a terrific option for Drake Maye on check downs.
The running back position has largely been marginalized in the modern NFL, but it may be making a bit of a comeback thanks to players like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry putting together historic campaigns in 2024.
We'll see if New England does ultimately consider rolling with Jeanty.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!