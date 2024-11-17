Patriots Should Make Move for Deebo Samuel
Looking ahead at the future for the New England Patriots, they have enough pieces to be excited about what they are building. However, there are a couple of major needs that will need to be addressed during the upcoming offseason.
Drake Maye has already proven himself to be the kind of talent that the Patriots can build around long-term. He's shown off an elite arm, a high football IQ, and elite leadership skills.
However, in order to get back to being a contender, New England has to focus on fixing two major issues around Maye on the offensive side of the football.
One of those issues is the offensive line. The Patriots need to bring in more talent to help keep Maye upright and healthy.
Another area of need for New England comes at the wide receiver position. Maye needs a legitimate No. 1 target and the Patriots have to find a way to bring that in for him during the offseason.
There is one potential option that could become available that might be the perfect fix New England needs to find.
ESPN's Dan Graziano has suggested that the San Francisco 49ers could consider trading or cutting wide receiver Deebo Samuel. If that ends up being the case, the Patriots should pursue him.
At 28 years old, Samuel still has a lot of good football left in him. He could be acquired and kept around long-term through the rest of his prime.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far, Samuel has shown off his abilities. He has racked up 29 catches for 468 yards and a touchdown in eight games. Samuel has also picked up 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Samuel would be a huge step in the right direction for the Patriots. He may not be one of the best pure wide receivers in football, but he's a big-time playmaker. With a clear-cut role as the No. 1 weapon in New England, he could take his production to another level.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that Samuel will be made available this offseason. But, if the 49ers are open to moving him, the Patriots should be one of the teams interested in acquiring him.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!