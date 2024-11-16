Former Patriots Star Stamps Bold Label on Chiefs
The New England Patriots have been the gold standard for NFL franchises this century, but a new contender has emerged to steal away the throne.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowl championships and have participated in four over the last five years, establishing a Patriots-style dynasty.
Former New England tight end Rob Gronkowski has been thoroughly impressed with what the Chiefs have been able to accomplish, and he stamped a rather bold label on the team recently.
“I feel like they’re Patriots 2.0, man,” Gronkowski said on the Boston Has Entered The Chat podcast. “They definitely have a dynasty. They’re dominating. Three Super Bowls in the last 10 years. They got head coach Andy Reid, who’s like (Bill) Belichick — runs a tight ship. And then they got Patrick Mahomes, who’s like (Tom) Brady, Travis Kelce, who’s like me, Chris Jones, who’s like Vince Wilfork. So they got so many guys that are similar to the tradition that we had going with the New England Patriots.”
Of course, Kansas City still has a long way to go.
The Pats collected a hefty six Super Bowl titles throughout their run, making nine Super Bowl appearances overall.
That doesn't mean the Chiefs can't get there, however.
Mahomes is just 29-years-old, and Reid has indicated that he isn't planning on retiring anytime soon. Plus, Kansas City is already 9-0 this season.
The Chiefs also do it on both sides of the ball, boasting a dominant defense as well as an offense that always seems to make big plays when it counts, even if Kansas City's offense isn't quite as explosive as it was a few years ago.
Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots between 2010 and 2018, winning a couple of championships (he was injured during New England's Super Bowl run during the 2016-17 campaign). He then won another Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (along with Brady) in 2020-21.
So, it seems safe to say that Gronk knows a thing or two about success.
