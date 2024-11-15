Patriots Will Face Major Competition for Star WR Target
The New England Patriots are expected to be a very aggressive team during the NFL offseason. One of their biggest goals will be to bring in a legitimate No. 1 weapon for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
So far this season, Maye has shown off the potential he possesses to develop into a superstar. Even Jon Gruden recently spoke out and predicted that he would become one.
In order for him to develop quickly and fully, the Patriots have to bring in more support around him.
With that in mind, there is one wide receiver who has consistently been viewed as a top target for New England. That wide receiver is none other than Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins, who is scheduled to hit free agency and expected to leave town.
Higgins is going to be a very popular player in free agency. The Patriots aren't going to have an easy job of landing him.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that two other teams in addition to New England will pursue Higgins. Both the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers were named as potential suitors.
Outside of those three teams, there are a handful of other squads that could pursue him as well.
So far this season, Higgins has dealt with some nagging injury issues. Those injury problems have hampered his ability to stay on the field and to make the kind of impact that he's capable of having.
In the five games he has played this year, the 25-year-old wideout has caught 29 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
Should the Patriots be able to land Higgins and he plays up to his full potential, he would take the offense to the next level. His presence would also give Maye a much better shot at a big-time sophomore season.
Hopefully, if New England does make him a priority in free agency, they will be able to land him. He's young and extremely talented. Higgins could be the missing piece that rounds out the offense for years to come.
