Patriots Must Pursue This Compelling WR in Free Agency
The New England Patriots are in desperate need of weapons. If they truly want to avoid another Mac Jones situation with Drake Maye, they need to get him some targets.
While the Patriots will likely be pursuing a big-name wide receiver like Tee Higgins in free agency and may also consider addressing the issue in the NFL Draft, they also need to add some auxiliary pieces.
A perfect candidate is Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore.
Moore is slated to hit free agency in the offseason, and given all of the needs the Browns have, they may not be able to re-sign him. Plus, the emergence of Cedric Tillman in Cleveland may have made Moore expendable.
Enter the Patriots, who need all sorts of help at the position.
Moore shouldn't represent New England's only addition at wide out. Far from it. However, he would represent a very solid secondary or tertiary option for Maye, who currently has arguably the worst group of receivers in the NFL at his disposal.
The 24-year-old has logged 33 catches for 249 yards with the Browns in 2024, and while those numbers are wholly unimpressive, let's remember how brutal Cleveland's offense has been. The Browns don't have a stable situation at quarterback, and their offensive line is horrendous.
Not that the Pats have much better circumstances, but, at the very least, they have hope at signal-caller, and they will surely address their porous line during the offseason.
In 2023, Moore caught a much more solid 59 passes for 640 yards and a couple of touchdowns, which would actually be a revelation for a Patriots receiving corps that doesn't even have a clear-cut top target at the moment.
Moore is still just 24 years old, and his game-breaking speed makes him a legitimate downfield threat. Put him alongside of someone like Higgins or Chris Godwin and add a potential Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick in there, and New England will be cooking.
Plus, Moore wouldn't be all that expensive.
It seems like a perfect fit for the Pats.
