Patriots’ Bill Belichick’s Stance on Coaching Future Revealed
The New England Patriots made a tough decision to move on from legendary head coach Bill Belichick following the 2023 season. Surprisingly, he ended up not landing one of the open head coaching jobs during the offseason and has sat out the 2024 NFL season.
While he has been enjoying his time away from coaching, Belichick seems to potentially be getting the itch to get back into the game.
As shared by The Athletic, a source close to Belichick made it clear that the all-time great is looking to get back into the coaching business.
“Coaching is in his blood. He wants this," the source said.
Belichick wanting to get back into the game he loves so much should not come as a surprise. He lives, eats and breathes football. Sitting out one year is doable, but not getting back into football would have been a shock.
So far throughout his NFL head coaching career, Belichick has compiled a 302-165 career record. He has won six Super Bowls and is arguably the best head coach ever in league history.
Should he end up finding a job this offseason, it's going to be extremely weird seeing him anywhere but with the Patriots. Fans would love to see him back in the game, as he has meant so much to the football world, but New England fans selfishly would rather not see him coach anywhere else.
That being said, it's time for those fans to buckle up, because there is a very high chance that he will be back on an NFL sideline in 2025.
Looking around the league, there are some intriguing potential suitors who could make coaching changes. Obviously, the Dallas Cowboys come to mind, but teams like the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints could also be potential destinations.
If Belichick wants to return to coaching as badly as this report makes it sound, he's likely going to end up landing one of the available jobs during the upcoming NFL offseason.
