Patriots Predicted to Land Star WR, But Not Who You Think
The New England Patriots are obviously in the market for wide receivers to help Drake Maye, and rumor has it that they are aggressively pursuing Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
However, the Patriots definitely need a backup plan, as it stands to reason that Metcalf could put the kibosh on any potential New England trade by basically saying he won't re-sign with the Pats next year, which is very possible given that he has previously stated he doesn't want to play in Foxborough.
In the instance that the Patriots can't land Metcalf, there will be numerous other options they can turn to via trades, and one potential candidate is Los Angeles Rams wide out Cooper Kupp.
The Rams are actively trying to trade Kupp, who has two years remaining on his deal and appears to have worn out his welcome in Los Angeles.
Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network is predicting New England to swoop in and swing a trade for Kupp, noting that it would not cost the Pats all that much.
"Although Cooper Kupp is past his prime and not a splashy acquisition, he would likely come at a low cost," Xie wrote. "When the 32-year-old [DeAndre] Hopkins was traded to the Chiefs during the 2024 season, he only cost Kansas City a conditional fifth-round pick (which would have turned into a fourth if he played more snaps). Similar terms would make sense for Kupp, who also turns 32 in June."
Kupp definitely would come far cheaper than Metcalf, who may cost the Patriots multiple draft assets if they choose to go that route.
However, Kupp is a declining player, and at this point the Rams just seem eager to get out from under his contract. Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this past season.
The Eastern Washington product was once an elite pass-catcher, but injuries have largely sapped him over the last few years.
