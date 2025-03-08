Patriots Have Strong Chance to Land Key Free Agent
The New England Patriots have cash to burn during this year's free agency.
Topping the entire NFL in available cap space at over $120 million, the Patriots will be in a position to consider a few major signings on the roster to help right the ship after their second-straight 4-13 campaign was posted in the books.
One player the Patriots may be keeping an eye on potentially pursuing could be Indianapolis Colts guard Will Fries. ESPN's Ben Solak mentioned New England as a "strong possibility" to land the 26-year-old guard if they're willing to pay the necessary price tag for his services.
"The guard market has been robust in recent years, so finding a good deal for Fries is tricky -- if a team wants to land him, it will almost certainly have to overpay ... The Chargers are a strong possibility, as are the Patriots, who can move Mike Onwenu along the line. One other team to watch? The Cowboys, who for the first time in a decade, have a hole at right guard to fill after the retirement of Zack Martin," Solak wrote.
The offensive line may be the biggest need surrounding New England's roster this offseason, and it should be expected for the Patriots brass to be aggressive in making those upgrades upfront. Fries could be a great way to do so as the league's fourth-best rated guard in the league per Pro Football Focus with an 86.9 overall grade.
An addition of Fries could effectively shift Onwenu to right tackle, hopefully easing the trouble on that side of the line. The five-man unit will still be one to have major work done in a few more spots, but bringing in a young, reliable option on the interior could be a great investment to make, even if it comes at a higher-than-desired price tag.
Free agency negotiations open across the league at noon ET on Friday, March 10.
