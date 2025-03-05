Patriots Predicted to Make Jarring Selection in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots can go in a variety of different directions with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Heck, they could even trade the selection.
But if the Patriots do hold onto the pick, chances are, they will use it on an offensive player. Whether that's a playmaker or an offensive lineman remains to be seen.
However, more and more momentum is building toward New England bolstering its trenches, which is why many mock drafts have the Pats taking LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell.
But is it possible that the Patriots could go with a different tackle at No. 4? Dane Brugler of The Athletic thinks so and is projecting New England to select Missouri Tigers star Armand Membou.
"Teams are warming up to the idea that Membou could go this high — his tape is good enough; his testing was more than good enough," Brugler wrote. "That said, he is still just 20 and had to pull out of the Senior Bowl because of an illness, so teams still have homework to do on him. But he is in the mix to be the first offensive lineman drafted."
This one would definitely be a bit of a stunner, as Membou was certainly not projected to go this high until very recently. As a matter of fact, he wasn't even on the radar for someone the Pats could choose with the fourth overall pick.
But apparently, Membou is gaining some steam, and with the Patriots having a dire need for an offensive tackle to help protect Drake Maye, we can't rule out the possibility.
The chances of New England going with a tackle with its first-round pick are now even more likely after Alaric Jackson re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and there is also a great chance the Baltimore Ravens re-up with Ronnie Stanley.
