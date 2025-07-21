NFL Analyst Buying Stock in Patriots Promising Rookie
The New England Patriots were incredibly active this offseason. They entered the offseason with the most cap space of any team in the NFL, and they spent a lot of it.
New England signed the likes of defensive tackle Milton Williams from the Philadelphia Eagles, cornerback Carlton Davis from the Detroit Lions and linebacker Robert Spillane from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots then circled back and signed former All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs to give quarterback Drake Maye a proven No. 1 target.
However, one of the most important additions for the Patriots came in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick, and giving Maye a new blindside protector. And while there have been questions on whether or not Campbell can play outside at the NFL level, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report is buying into Campbell as the Patriots' left tackle.
"The early reports suggest the Patriots have viewed the LSU product as their starting left tackle ever since they held a pre-draft workout with him in Louisiana," Knox writes. "The 21-year-old has done nothing this offseason to suggest the starting job isn't his to lose... This doesn't feel like a case of Campbell being handed the job or simply having no real competition in New England—Vederian Lowe started 13 games for the Patriots last season. He's simply that talented of a prospect and would likely be entering camp as a starter regardless of where he was drafted."
Knox notes that Campbell may not be the flashiest name of all the rookies, but he will be an impact player for the Patriots in 2025.
"While several other rookies will generate more buzz than Campbell between now and Week 1, he's poised to make a tremendous early impact," Knox writes. "He will be the Week 1 starter, and he should significantly improve the protection of second-year quarterback Drake Maye."
Should Campbell prove to be a potential star at the position, the Patriots' offense, specifically the passing game, should improve by a large margin in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!