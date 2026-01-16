Patriots' Will Campbell Must Back Up Big Talk Against Texans

The New England Patriots are gearing up for a gritty matchup against the Houston Texans from home this weekend, and the offensive line must be ready for a challenge against a dominant defensive force. All eyes will especially be on rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell, whom the Patriots drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft (fourth overall).

After the Pats' 3-16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round, Campbell was catching some flack online for allowing quarterback Drake Maye to be sacked five times. While the defense was also able to complete six sacks on Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Campbell addressed the haters from the locker room this week.

"I don't give a s--- what anyone says, to be honest with you," he said (via Patriots CLNS). "It's easy to type behind a Twitter account that is fake. I hold myself to the highest expectation of anybody. I want to be perfect, and it's hard for me to get told that it's going to be hard to be perfect.

"The Chargers, obviously I didn't pitch a shutout, had two or three plays that I wish I could have back. But, that's $300 million in defensive ends."

Will Campbell on the outside noise on social media:



“I don’t give a shit what anyone says to be honest with you. It’s easy to type behind a twitter account that is fake… The Chargers, obviously I didn’t pitch a shutout. There’s 2 or 3 plays I wish I could have back. But, that’s… pic.twitter.com/4cmEfh7R7l — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) January 14, 2026

Now, Campbell will have to back those words up. While the Chargers defense is powerful, ranking fifth in the NFL for fewest yards allowed this past season, the Texans defense is arguably the best in the league.

Patriots Offensive Line Facing Dominant Texans Defense

They've allowed just 277.2 yards per game in the regular season and gave up only 175 in their first postseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texans also rank second in points allowed per game this season, with only 17.4, and sacked opposing QBs 47 times.

The Patriots' offensive line was named "most improved" by Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday, jumping from 31st in the league to 11th in the final ranking of the regular season. A lot of that has to do with Campbell, whom PFF slots in at left tackle when assembling the Pats' best OL.

"The LSU product gave up pressure on 6.3% of pass plays — the 12th-best rate among 32 qualifying left tackles," he wrote.

Campbell, along with his fellow offensive lineman, has a big task this weekend. Maye has become the cornerstone of the team's championship hopes, inciting constant MVP chants, and will need to stay protected to give the Patriots a fighting chance.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!